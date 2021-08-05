Sentivate Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.90 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $250,955.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00907392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00096854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042846 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

