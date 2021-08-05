MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 497.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 229,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,698. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

