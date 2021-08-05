Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,892,000 after purchasing an additional 300,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ remained flat at $$173.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 288,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.