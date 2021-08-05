Eukles Asset Management Purchases 137 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

WEX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 400,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

