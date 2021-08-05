Eukles Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $3,158,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $276,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $241,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $5.35 on Thursday, reaching $295.23. 887,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

