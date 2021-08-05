The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $224,223,000 after purchasing an additional 426,905 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.20. 623,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

