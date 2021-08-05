Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,309. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $154.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

