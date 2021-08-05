Eukles Asset Management Has $573,000 Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $2,285,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 165,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

