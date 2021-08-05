Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CSLT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,682. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

