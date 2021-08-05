Eukles Asset Management Buys 1,418 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.34. 647,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.