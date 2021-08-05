Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

MTD traded up $12.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,527.56. 90,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,388.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $924.48 and a 52 week high of $1,528.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,520 shares of company stock valued at $36,348,305 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.