Eukles Asset Management Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,707. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.00 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

