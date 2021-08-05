ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

ECNCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 195,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

