ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,109. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.38.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.