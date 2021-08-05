Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $168.35 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $168.35 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

