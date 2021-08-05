Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:DMO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,080. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

