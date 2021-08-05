Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

VCF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

