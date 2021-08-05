IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

IGM stock traded up C$1.38 on Thursday, reaching C$45.90. 437,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,981. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.88 and a 12 month high of C$46.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

