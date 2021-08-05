Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 290,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

