Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

