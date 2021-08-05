$4.93 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.77. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $22.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.50. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

