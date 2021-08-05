Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA remained flat at $$20.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,180,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,651. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

