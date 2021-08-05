Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $329.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

