Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 715 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.