Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $133.41. 1,733,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,450. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

