TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.870 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 231,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,878. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,546. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.