ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 559,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,992. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

