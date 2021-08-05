CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.66. 24,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $190.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

