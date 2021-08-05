Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. 261,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,545. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

