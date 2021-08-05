Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,304. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.