Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) PT at $66.43

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 431,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $44,046,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

