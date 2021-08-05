Analysts Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 317,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,409. The company has a market cap of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

