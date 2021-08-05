$29.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $29.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.28 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $119.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $147.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.28. The stock had a trading volume of 641,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.59. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

