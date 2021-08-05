ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKWBF shares. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$492.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.38. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

