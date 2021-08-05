Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,936,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.35. 619,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $539.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.