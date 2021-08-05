TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $76.76 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $76.76 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,205,247 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.