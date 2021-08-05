JustBet (WINR) Price Up 21.6% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $1,607.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00101230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00138716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,118.37 or 1.00183130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00825256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

