FortKnoxster Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $337,757.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

