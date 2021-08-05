CoinEx Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $43.90 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00907392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00096854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042846 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

