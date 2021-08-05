Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

