Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Waste Connections stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
