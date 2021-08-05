Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.37 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 65,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,036. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

