Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,349 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 146.1% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,719,000.

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 88,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,999. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40.

