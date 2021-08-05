ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.97

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 9281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

