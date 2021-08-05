LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.50

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 406570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

