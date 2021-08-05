Nautilus Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16,927% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 28,251,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,269. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology makes up 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amazon com Inc owned approximately 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

