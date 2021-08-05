Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 14,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $224,223,000 after purchasing an additional 426,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 billion, a PE ratio of 174.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

