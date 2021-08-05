Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.58. 106,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,255. The firm has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.