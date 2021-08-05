Brokerages Set Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNOX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 564,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

