AIOZ Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $822,913.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $822,913.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00904173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042811 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIOZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.