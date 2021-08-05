Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 10,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

